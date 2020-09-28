GILFORD — A kayaker was injured in a collision with a motorboat on Lake Winnipesaukee over the weekend, state Marine Patrol reported.
The incident occurred at about 5:15 p.m. Saturday on the northwest side of Lockes Island near a rocky shoal called the Witches.
State Marine Patrol said a man in a kayak was struck by a 32-foot powerboat. The kayaker suffered a leg laceration and was transported to Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia for initial treatment, Marine Patrol said. No one on the powerboat was hurt.
The calls to Marine Patrol for more information about the investigation into the accident were not returned Monday.
Marine Patrol is asking anyone who may have seen the incident or who has additional details to contact Marine Patrol Officer Nicholas Haroutunian at 603-227-2112 or email him at Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@dos.nh.gov.
State Police Troop E, and the Gilford and Laconia fire departments were called in to provide assistance.
