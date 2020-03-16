UNION — The New Hampshire Maple Producers Association board of directors has been closely watching the effect that COVID-19 is having on local communities, the state, and neighboring states. The NHMPA board of directors has chosen to cancel New Hampshire Maple Weekend and the remainder of New Hampshire Maple Month.
New Hampshire sugar makers will still have maple syrup and maple products available. Local sugar houses can be contacted directly to see if they’re open for guests. Additionally, sugar houses may offer off-hours pick-up, sell their products online, and be willing to mail maple products directly to customers.
Each March, New Hampshire maple sugaring families look forward to welcoming folks to their sugar houses and showing off their rich maple tradition. The NHMPA is in the early stages of planning a fall New Hampshire sugar house event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.