LACONIA — Although early ticket sales were strong, the annual Taste of the Lakes Region event has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
“Along with the rest of the world, we’re canceling,” said Nancy LeRoy, of Altrusa International of Laconia. The Taste of the Lakes Region, which would have been held for the 30th time on March 29, is the principal fundraiser for the Laconia Altrusa club. So, where does that leave Altrusa?
“Obviously, in a problem,” said LeRoy. Altrusa, a service organization, used the proceeds to fund scholarships and literacy promotion. Church Landing, the venue the organization reserved for the event, has agreed to refund the rental fee, which will allow the organization to fund some of its scholarships, “but at a greatly reduced rate,” LeRoy said. “Which is a shame, but what do you do?”
LeRoy said she and her fellow Altrusans were closely monitoring the situation regarding the coronavirus, and were holding out hope that they might be able to hold the event, which would have featured 20 local food businesses serving samples of their signature creations to about 300 people. Early ticket sales were encouraging, she said, and then the governor announced that people should refrain from holding events with more than 50 people.
“Honestly and truly, it makes sense,” said LeRoy. “We were pushing it because we wanted to do what Altrusa does, and give it all back.”
