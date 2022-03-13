MOULTONBOROUGH — One person died and another escaped after a truck crashed through the ice on Berry Pond on Sunday morning.
Emergency services were called to the pond at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to Sergeant Alex Lopshanski, NH Fish and Game. The Lakes Region Ice Racing Club holds races on ponds in Moultonborough as conditions permit, and two people had driven out onto the ice to inspect the surface, Lopshanski said.
Though there was more than a foot of ice on the pond, varying temperatures recently had created a "soft spot," Lopshanski said, which was where the truck crashed through. The driver of the vehicle escaped, but the passenger, identified as a 70-year-old local man, drowned.
The deceased's body was recovered by the Fish and Game dive team, after which Marine Solutions removed the vehicle from the pond.
