Fire shoots from the scene at the Meredith Marina on Bayshore Drive in this photo taken from a drone. In second photo, billows of smoke fill the sky over the town. The fire broke out around 5 p.m. Initial reports indicated everyone at the marina was able to get out safely. No further information was available at press time. (Courtesy photos/Bob Manley) (Courtesy video/Tom Selling)
