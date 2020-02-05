LACONIA — Doctors at Lakes Region General Hospital have not treated anyone with risk for the 2019 Novel Corona Virus, but they have made preparations for dealing with the respiratory illness that has killed nearly 500 people in China.
“A team including our Infection Control, Emergency Services and Operations have developed protocols for evaluating and treating patients suspected of having the 2019-nCoV,” Dr. Fred N. Jones, chief medical officer of LRGHealthcare, said in an email Wednesday.
“While a new virus, the 2019-nCoV requires airborne and contact precautions similar to other infectious agents (measles for example). We routinely equip and train our staff to provide care for patients requiring such precautions.”
Negative pressure rooms are part of providing airborne isolation for patients with certain infectious disease, and LRGH has such facilities in Laconia and Franklin.
In New Hampshire, test results for two people have come back negative for the virus, and a third is being tested, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
More than 17,000 cases of the virus have been reported in China, but so far, other countries have reported only a few dozen, most involving travelers returning from China. Investigators say each infection has led to an average of 2.2 others getting sick, which is a little bit more than ordinary flu.
Jones said it is too soon to say if this outbreak will be a major problem in the U.S.
“Currently I suspect the average Lakes Region citizen is at higher risk from the influenza or measles viruses,” he said.
Symptoms of the illness include fever, cough and difficulty breathing.
State Health and Human Services lists best practices for reducing risk for getting sick from viral respiratory infections and for preventing transmitting infections to others:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Do not touch your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.
• Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces.
• Stay home from work or school if you have a fever or are not feeling well.
“If you feel sick with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, and have traveled to China or were in close contact with someone with 2019-nCoV in the 14 days before you began to feel sick, seek medical care,” the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns. “Before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room, call ahead and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.