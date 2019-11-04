LACONIA — Lakes Region General Hospital has completed the first phase of a $7.5 million emergency department renovation intended to streamline services, boost efficiency and make for better patient-care experiences, hospital officials said Monday.
“I’m excited to open the renovated emergency room allowing our highly trained and compassionate staff an appropriate space to serve their community,” said Kevin W. Donovan, LRGHealthcare President and chief executive officer.
“Without the full support of our committed donors, this never would have happened.”
A temporary walk-in entrance and ambulance entrance has been in use during the year-long project. The renovated permanent entrance, complete with new signage, will be open Wednesday, said Cass Walker, LRGH chief human resources officer.
The renovations have been funded by private donors.
When a subsequent phase is complete, there will be 21 private rooms in the emergency department.
“The project gutted the existing department, floor to ceiling,” Walker said. “They put in new technology, reworked the space, added new nurses stations, better stations for physicians and providers, a better waiting room for patients as they come in and improved visibility for our staff to be able to see people coming and going.”
LRGHealthcare, the region’s largest employer, is a not-for-profit healthcare charitable trust representing Lakes Region General Hospital, Franklin Regional Hospital and affiliated medical providers.
