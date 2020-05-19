LACONIA — The last leaf pickup of the spring season is taking place this week.
The city contractor will pick up an additional 10 bags on the normal trash collection day for any given neighborhood. The bags will be collected by a separate truck, and not the regular garbage truck.
Leaves and other cleanup material must be placed in paper compost bags, according to the Public Works Department.
