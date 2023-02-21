Meadows bleachers

The Meadows athletic field in Gilford lies dormant beneath a blanket of snow. Lakes Region Lacrosse Club has called the field home since 1995, but a lack of sign ups for this year are putting the upcoming season in jeopardy. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun Photo)

GILFORD — Lakes Region Lacrosse Club President Chuck Axtell warned, in a Feb. 12 Facebook post, that if the low enrollment and volunteer numbers for the upcoming spring season did not improve, the club might have to cease operation.

In 2022, signups were half of what they were pre-pandemic, the post noted. This year, they are half of what they were last year.

