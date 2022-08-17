Help Wanted Ward 6

The City of Laconia is seeking a replacement election moderator for Ward 6 after Councilor Tony Felch was asked to step down by the state Attorney General's office after an investigation revealed that over 100 ballots were left uncounted in the 2020 election, and that several dozen other ballots were double counted. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun illustration)

LACONIA — The city has less than a month to find a new Ward 6 moderator before the upcoming primary election on Sept. 13, after a state Attorney General’s office report of irregularities in Ward 6 during multiple elections caused the resignation of Ward 6 moderator and City Councilor Tony Felch. 

In an Aug. 16 press release, an investigation by the AG’s office concluded that 179 ballots were cast but uncounted, and that dozens of write-in ballots were double counted in the 2020 election. Felch did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding this matter. 

