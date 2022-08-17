LACONIA — Laconia City Clerk Katie Gargano released an update Wednesday describing the steps the clerk’s office is taking “to ensure that all future elections are run fairly, transparently and in conjunction with the available checks and balances processes available to the City.”
Part of a city clerk’s role is to serve as an elections officer, overseeing ballot inspection and local ballot preparation, candidate filings, absentee ballot requests and recount requests.
Gargano’s statement says the city is working with the secretary of state and attorney general’s offices ahead of the fall elections, and amid the search for a new Ward 6 moderator after the resignation of former moderator and current City Councilor Anthony Felch. Felch resigned after an Aug. 16 report from the AG’s office detailed unintentional overlooking and double of counting of ballots in his ward. The investigation also revealed inadequate election record keeping.
Gargano’s release listed how the clerk’s office has mobilized in response to the findings of this investigation and ahead of the upcoming September primary. The efforts include additional support and practice of duties ahead of the election as well as evaluation of city voting machines.
In addition to state election monitors overseeing fall elections, the AG’s office will provide additional staff to support the city and new moderator on election day. According to Mayor Andrew Hosmer, the city anticipates an interim appointment for the primary.
The clerk stated that she has held meetings with supervisors of the checklist and ward moderators to review election law changes.
Outside vendor LHS & Associates serviced and inspected all seven of Laconia’s electronic ballot counting devices on Tuesday.
When the time comes to test the ballots, which have not yet been received by the Secretary of State’s office, Gargano said she has invited all moderators and ward clerks to join her in the testing process.
“It will be a good way for them to see what happens while we test the machines and give them practice for election day,” wrote Gargano. “The testing of the ballots will be open to the public and advertised.”
Gargano also said she “is prepared to assist all moderators with tallying at the end of election night and will provide advance support, guidance and tips on how to balance an election.
Per city charter, the Laconia City Council is responsible for appointing a new Ward 6 moderator, whose term will end at the end of 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.