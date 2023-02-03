LACONIA — Inside the Laconia Middle School gym, a group of six students grouped into pairs learn the basics of wrestling. Their coach, Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Chrigus Boezeman, stands on the center of the mat, still wearing a tie and button-down shirt, demonstrating, ironically, a collar tie drill.

The city does not have an official wrestling team in either the middle or high schools, but this club experiment could be the foundation for one.

