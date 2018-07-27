LACONIA — A Superior Court judge found Thursday that Laconia police had probable cause to arrest a Laconia man in June on multiple counts of being a felon in possession dangerous weapons.
Thomas Coelho Jr. is charged with possession of an assault rifle, four handguns, and a pair of metallic knuckles. The weapons were taken on June 12 and 13 from an apartment on Strafford Street, in Laconia, which Coelho shared with Katelyn Stimson, also known Katelyn Lewis.
Judge James D. O’Neill III issued the ruling shortly after the conclusion of Coelho’s probable hearing which had been continued from July 10.
At Thursday’s hearing the defense argued that the weapons in the apartment did not belong to Coelho, but rather belonged to Lewis.
Under questioning by Coelho’s attorney Brian Lee, Lewis said she had acquired the five firearms and the metallic knuckles dating between 2005 and this past March.
Under cross-examination by Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois, Lewis maintained that the weapons were hers.
She also denied any recollection of numerous phone conversation she had with Coelho, including one in which they discussed the testimony she would be giving at the hearing. Livernois told the court that his questions about the phone calls were based on recordings of the calls made at the County Corrections facility.
“You don’t recall him threatening to implicate you in this case,” Livernois asked, to which Lewis replied, “No.”
When Livernois brought up Lewis arrest in Manchester on June 9 for tampering with evidence and Coelho’s arrest for being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, Lewis responded, “Your perception of what happened in Manchester and the reality are different. Your perception is false.”
Coelho remains in the Belknap County Corrections facility. His bail continues to be $50,000 cash only.
