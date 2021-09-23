LACONIA — Mayoral candidates Dawn Johnson and Andrew Hosmer have agreed to participate in a debate starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
The debate, hosted by The Laconia Daily Sun, will be held at Laconia Middle School and moderated by former mayor Mike Seymour. The candidates will answer questions posed by a panel of six community members – three nominated by Johnson, three by Hosmer. Questions will also be taken from audience members and from those watching online.
The debate will be broadcast on Lakes Region Public Access Television and streamed on laconiadailysun.com.
