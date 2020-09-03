LACONIA — Fire investigators said Thursday it appears that a fire that did thousands of dollars in damage to a South End duplex started accidentally.
Five people, including two children, were displaced by the two-alarm fire at 11 Clay St.
“The cause is still under investigation but appears to be accidental in nature, starting in the kitchen of the second floor,” Laconia Fire Chief Kirk Beattie said.
No one was inside the 2½ story wood-frame structure when the fire began. The fire was discovered when one of the residents who lived in the first-floor apartment came home and noticed smoke, the chief said.
The fire department was initially notified at about 2:30 p.m. Because the dwelling was on a narrow side street in a congested area, Gilford and Belmont fire departments also responded to the initial call. A second alarm was struck soon after the first firefighters arrived on the scene and noticed flames coming from the attic.
The first fire companies to arrive stretched a hose line to the second floor and quickly found and extinguished the fire. The second floor received significant fire damage, with the rest of the building suffering smoke and water damage, Beattie said.
Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control at 3:20 p.m., but personnel and equipment remained on the scene until 5 p.m.
Beattie estimated the damage to the building at $75,000.
Departments assisting at the scene were Gilford, Belmont, Meredith, Sanbornton, Tilton-Northfield and Franklin. Laconia police, and Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid also provided assistance.
Belmont, Meredith, and Holderness fire departments as well as Meredith EMS, covered the Laconia stations.
The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced by the fire.
