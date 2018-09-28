MOULTONBOROUGH — Shannon O’Connell spent Feb. 11 of this year alone, at the family’s lakehouse and walking around the annual Great Meredith Rotary Fishing Derby, reflecting on the scene and the events of a year prior. She lost her driver’s license at some point while on the ice; oh well, she thought. She could take care of that later.
Then, a few days later and at her home in Boston, an envelope arrived. In it was her license and a hand-written note from a member of the Meredith Rotary, thanking her for visiting the derby.
“Things like that are great to experience,” she said, and they underline why, after her father, Mark O’Connell, died in a snowmobiling accident in 2017, her family has no intention to cut ties with Lake Winnipesaukee.
Mark, an entrepreneur who led a series of successful companies, and his wife Debra, bought a home on Long Island in Moultonborough in 2000. They used the home to host visits from their four children and reunions of as many as 25 extended family members. Those were the moments when her father shined, Shannon said: “He had a personality that was larger than life. He loved being outside, being in nature – he loved everything from snowmobiling to yard work. He was a truly dedicated family man, truly the focal point of our family,” she said. “He really loved that, to be a provider for our family of safe, happy, fun times.”
He also had a tradition of hosting some of his oldest friends at the lake house for each fishing derby. Mark’s birthday was Feb. 11, and he and three of his friends spent that day snowmobiling around the lake, taking in the sights of the derby.
Then the four of them hit a patch of thin ice; three of them fell through and into the lake, and Mark and his good friend Dave Crosier died.
“When faced with a tragedy, you have two choices. You can decide to hate everything, or you can face it, muscle through the pain and try to find the light again,” said Shannon, who serves as president of the Mark O’Connell Foundation, established in September, 2017. “This foundation is our family finding that light.”
The Mark O’Connell Foundation for Winnipesaukee Safety was established to honor Mark and Crosier’s memory by raising funds to improve the chances that the next person who finds himself in crisis on Winnipesaukee will survive.
“One of the really special things about him is that he really valued other people, he valued relationships. This is not about placing blame, this is about building relationships around the lake.”
After conferring with the Moultonborough Fire Department, the Mark O’Connell Foundation identified a goal of raising $85,000, which would be enough to purchase a search-and-rescue hovercraft and trailer, which would be donated to the MFD.
The Foundation has held private fundraising parties, has a special candle made by Yankee Candle, and has held several t-shirt campaigns, selling super-comfortable shirts that say “Celebrate Everything,” inspired by the way Mark lived his life.
Shannon said the foundation has applied for nonprofit status and should receive notification within three months if its application has been approved. Even without that distinction, the foundation has raised nearly $20,000. Once she can call it a nonprofit organization, Shannon said she and her family will bring their fundraising to the general public’s attention.
“We still have a ways to go, but having done very little marketing, having reached out to very few people in the Lakes Region, this is very attainable,” she said.
There’s a tremendous public affection for all things Winnipesaukee, she noted, and improving the emergency response capabilities around the lake will aid everyone who enjoys time on the lake.
Even though it is still early in its formation, the Mark O’Connell Foundation has made many strong connections. People have found the website, www.themarkoconnellfoundation.org, or the Foundation’s Facebook page, and offered their help. And when Shannon approaches others, such as the Rotary member who mailed her license back to her, they are quick to agree. Through that connection, she is now planning to set up a booth at the next ice fishing derby.
Each of those connections reassures her and her family that they are doing the right thing by creating the Foundation, and by staying part of the Winnipesaukee family.
“A lot people were wondering if we would sell our house. That is a strong, ‘No.’ We plan on staying here forever,” she said.
