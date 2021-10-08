Dale Chenette is the new principal of Woodland Heights Elementary School. He is a veteran educator whose career as a teacher and school administrator spans two decades.
Born and raised in Connecticut, Mr. Chenette received a bachelor of science degree in environmental science and worked as an environmental scientist for six years. During this time, he decided to become an educator. He received his teaching certificate from the University of New England and served as an educator in schools in Maine, New Hampshire, and Tennessee as a job coach, math teacher, and science teacher.
Mr. Chenette received a master’s degree in education from Union University and a master of science degree in educational leadership from Arkansas State University to prepare for a career in school administration.
Before becoming a principal in Laconia, Mr. Chenette served as an assistant principal at the Bellows Falls Middle School in Vermont and the principal at the Bluff Elementary School in Claremont.
Mr. Chenette is a students-first school leader who believes that all students can learn when provided a safe, nurturing, and encouraging learning environment. He understands the importance of working alongside members of a school community to develop a shared vision for a school. He is excited to be in Laconia and enjoys the students and school community at Woodland Heights. The work with children is personal for Mr. Chenette, who has talked about how teachers changed his life and inspired him to do the same for others in his various roles as an educator.
Mr. Chenette lives in Concord with his wife Kathleen and their two dogs, Cleo and Rocco. Kathleen is principal of Florence Rideout Elementary School in Wilton. Together they have three adult children, Katie who is currently working on her master's degree in educational psychology through Plymouth State University, Colby who is a welder, and Zach who is working on his doctorate of philosophy in chemical oceanology at the University of Southern Florida. They also have two grandchildren, Liam and Emily.
When not at work, Mr. Chenette enjoys fishing, skiing, boating, and spending time with his grandchildren. Mr. Chenette loves the Lakes Region for all the outdoor activities it provides.
If you get a chance and have not done so already, please reach out to Mr. Chenette and welcome him to the Laconia School District.
Steve Tucker, Superintendent, Laconia School District
