LACONIA — The first meeting of Mayor Andrew Hosmer’s task force to explore the issue of homelessness in the city is scheduled to take place on Monday.
Hosmer announced the inaugural meeting during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
The mayor said he had reached out to about 30 individuals in the city, and that about 25 replied that they were interested in being part of the panel.
Hosmer announced the initiative at the council meeting on Sept 28.
At that time, Hosmer said he hoped the task force would be a “cooperative effort,” with members including nonprofit organizations, businesses, and taxpayers. He stressed he did not want the panel to duplicate the work that is already going on to help the homeless.
