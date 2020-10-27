LACONIA — The first meeting of the Mayor Andrew Hosmer’s task force to explore the issue of homelessness in the city is now scheduled for next week after having to be postponed.
The meeting will be held on Tuesday starting at 4:30 p.m., Hosmer said Monday. It will take place in the City Council Chambers, and is set to last about 90 minutes, he said.
The meeting was to have taken place on Oct. 19, but had to be postponed after a citizen complained that the city had not followed the legal requirement for advance public notice of public meetings, Hosmer said.
City Manager Scott Myers said notices of public meetings are posted at least 48 hours in advance, except in emergencies. A notice is posted on the city’s website, and printed notices are displayed at City Hall, the Laconia Public Library, the Community Center, and the School District headquarters building on Harvard Street. He said the notice of the task force would be posted soon.
Hosmer announced formation of the group one month ago. In his announcement, he said the purpose of the task force is to explore ways the city can combat the problem and assist those who have no stable place to live.
The mayor said he expects about 20 people will be taking part in the inaugural meeting.
Hosmer envisions the task force as a “cooperative effort,” with members including nonprofit organizations, businesses, and taxpayers. But he has said he does not want the panel to duplicate the work that is already going on to help the homeless.
