CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu released an open letter Thursday afternoon supporting the Gunstock Mountain Resort senior management's en-masse resignation. In the letter, addressed to the citizens of Belknap County, Sununu commended the departing management's leadership over Gunstock and criticized the remaining commissioners, as well as Belknap County Delegation members Reps. Mike Sylvia, Norm Silber, and Gregg Hough, for failing to collaborate with the resort and causing the suffering of county residents.
"Gunstock is truly one of the jewels of the lakes region, but what has been happening over the last year surrounding the Gunstock Area Commission's inability and unwillingness to work collaboratively with the management team at Gunstock is deeply concerning," the letter reads.
"Representatives Mike Sylvia, Norm Silber, and Gregg Hough, along with the remaining members of the Gunstock Area Commission have lost the trust of the citizens of Belknap County," the governor continued. "These individuals have made bad decisions, and until they are removed from their positions and replaced with good people who recognize the wonderful asset that Gunstock is, the County will continue to suffer."
At Wednesday night's meeting of the Gunstock Area Commission, General Manager Tom Day submitted his resignation after the management team, who during meetings are usually sat alongside commissioners, were placed in the audience. The entire senior management team also subsequently resigned, giving two weeks notice.
Sununu emphasized the effective work of the Gunstock management, writing, "As someone who has worked in the resort industry, I can say without hesitation that the management team at Gunstock who submitted their resignations yesterday are among the best New Hampshire has to offer." The governor, who worked with Day at Waterville Valley Resort, wrote that Day and his team "always have opportunities with our Parks Department and Cannon Mountain."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.