CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu released an open letter Thursday afternoon supporting the Gunstock Mountain Resort senior management's en-masse resignation. In the letter, addressed to the citizens of Belknap County, Sununu commended the departing management's leadership over Gunstock and criticized the remaining commissioners, as well as Belknap County Delegation members Reps. Mike Sylvia, Norm Silber, and Gregg Hough, for failing to collaborate with the resort and causing the suffering of county residents. 

"Gunstock is truly one of the jewels of the lakes region, but what has been happening over the last year surrounding the Gunstock Area Commission's inability and unwillingness to work collaboratively with the management team at Gunstock is deeply concerning," the letter reads. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.