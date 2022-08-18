Gunstock Check

Rep. Mike Sylvia of Belmont has criticized as improper a $500 donation from Gunstock Mountain Resort to Gov. Chris Sununu in 2020, releasing a photocopy of the check on July 27. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun illustration)

GILFORD — As stories about the resignation of Gunstock Mountain Resort’s management and growing demands for commissioner resignations hit national news, on July 27, Rep. Mike Sylvia (R-Belmont) released a photocopy of a 2020 check from Gunstock to the political committee of Gov. Chris Sununu. Sylvia also issued a statement calling the donation “clearly improper and possible violative of the law.”

Recent coverage also examined the context under which the donation was made and asked questions about whether such a contribution, small in size but notable given Gunstock’s recent turmoil and the governor’s weigh-in, was appropriate. 

Gunstock’s donation to Sununu campaign raises questions
Gov. Chris Sununu voices support for Gunstock management
Gunstock Commission splits: at GAC meeting, Commissioners Wood, Lambert demand resignation of Ness, Strang
'Nuclear option': Gunstock management team resigns
Strang out, Conroy in on GAC: Delegation takes action at emergency meeting to reopen Gunstock
Rep. Barbara Comtois: Let’s talk Gunstock: Delegation didn't drop the ball

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.