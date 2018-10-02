LACONIA — A Dover man arrested in Gilmanton over the weekend for being a fugitive from Colorado is due back in district court in a month.
William P. Blonda, 40, of 31 Prospect St., in Dover, was arrested by Gilmanton police on Saturday as he was driving on Route 140.
As the officer was checking to see if Blonda had a record, he found Blonda was wanted in Colorado for criminal mischief and computer crimes, according to an affidavit filed in support of Blonda’s arrest.
The charging document alleges Blonda fled Colorado before facing the charges. However, the affidavit states Blonda told Gilmanton police that the Colorado charges were not subject to extradition.
Blonda was held over the weekend at the Belknap County jail. On Monday he posted $1,500 cash bail pending his appearance in Fourth Circuit Court-District Division-Laconia on Nov. 1.
