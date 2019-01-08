GILFORD — It can be difficult for any pet owner when their four-legged family member goes missing. For the McEvoys, the past 13 days have been especially tortuous because their dog, who inexplicably ran off on Dec. 27, doesn’t have a coat of fur.
Kellie and Eddie McEvoy adopted “Arnold” four years ago from a friend who couldn’t keep him.
“He needed a home and he’s a really cool-looking dog,” Kellie said. Arnold is an black and white American Hairless Terrier, eight years old. He stands about two feet tall and weighs 17 pounds.
Kellie said Arnold is a resilient dog who has already survived a jump out of a second-story window and a run-in with a porcupine.
“He’s very tenacious, he’s very tough, he’s very strong,” she said.
The McEvoys had been in the practice of letting Arnold out loose to take care of his business, and he never ran off, Kellie said. That is, until the evening of the 27th. One of their neighbors actually happened to be driving by at about 6:30 p.m. that night, and captured video of Arnold via a dashboard camera. The dog stops in the middle of the road, looks at the car, then trots across the road and into the woods.
When the neighbor mentioned that to the McEvoys, they immediately set off after him, even riding on their all-terrain-vehicle to catch his attention.
“He loves the four-wheeler, I don’t know why he didn’t come,” she said. “He’s never disappeared, we’re not sure what would have driven him at 6:30 at night to take off without a trace.”
In the days since, the McEvoys have been leaving their garage door open, with a pile of blankets ready for him, as well as bacon and cat food to lure him home. Kellie has also printed 250 flyers, and is distributing them in a wider and wider circle. She has notified local police departments as well as the humane society.
“It’s so painful, it’s day 13 and there hasn’t even been a sighting,” she said.
Although Arnold is usually a people-loving dog, Kellie said that he is likely not himself right now, and asked that anyone who spots him not try and approach or call him. Instead, call 603-630-9358 and try and keep an eye on him.
“He’s in survival mode, he’s truly an animal, he’s not a domesticated pet,” she said.
Arnold is usually cared for by MacDonald Veterinary Services in Gilford. A veterinarian there said it would be hard enough for a dog with a fur coat to survive several days of winter conditions, let alone a dog without any fur.
