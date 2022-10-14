Leilani McMath

Leilani McMath of Gilford is working at Town Docks in Meredith after deciding to take some time off after her first year of school at Brigham Young University-Hawaii. (Serena Pugh photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)

Most students plan for college during high school, and few expect to take a year off. But since the pandemic hit in 2020, not only New Hampshire but the nation is seeing a rise in gap years, when high school students take time off before enrolling in college.

According to the National Student ClearingHouse Research Center, first-year enrollment for universities fell 13.1% in the fall of 2020, compared with a drop of 1.4% in the fall of 2019.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.