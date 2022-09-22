Pig pool

Members of the youth group at St. Andre Bessette Parish play pig pool, a version of the billiards game played by hand. (Roberta Baker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

Faith-based youth groups, a fellowship adjunct to religious instruction, became popular in Protestant denominations in the 1970s as houses of worship sought to expand their outreach to young people.

Fifty years later, youth missions thrive where families with children are a growing part of the congregation, including in Roman Catholic and evangelical Christian churches. But after church membership declined in New England in the past several decades, many congregations — including some mainstream denominations in Laconia — find themselves now with mostly older members, a trend that echoes New Hampshire’s demographic. Some local congregations, including Temple B’Nai Israel and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, say they would like to host a youth group, but lack enough young people to hold one.

