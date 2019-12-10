LACONIA — Elizabeth Brothers, co-chair of the Santa Fund, was given the 2019 Debra Bieniarz Memorial Award on Monday for outstanding service to young people in the Lakes Region.
Mayor Ed Engler presented the award at the City Council meeting. The award was created by the City Council 32 years ago in memory of a police officer who “served the city and young people with uncommon devotion, dedication and distinction.”
Each year a committee made up of a city councilor, a member of the police department and a member of the School Board selects an individual to be recognized for the award based on nominations from members of the community.
“There is no greater champion of children and youth in our community than this unsung hero,” Engler said. “She spreads love wherever she goes. She is truly a light that shines on everyone around her.”
In addition to helping lead the Santa Fund, which provides warm clothing to children, Brothers is involved in the Cereal Heroes, which provides food for young people.
“She leads by example with kindness and generosity,” Engler said. “She is helping to shape the future of The Lakes Region with her knowledge and her altruism.”
Brothers said she was “blown away and shocked” to have won the award.
She said the death of her son 18 years ago led her to want to help young people.
“This community rallied around us,” she said. “They helped us through that time of our lives, surrounded us with love and took care of everything we needed so that we could heal and grieve. When I got back on my feet, I knew it would be my mission in life to help other children in the community.”
She said the Santa Fund provides winter gear to more than 700 children per year and the Cereal Heroes provide breakfast bars to schools and help students with various issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.