The Santa Fund of the Greater Lakes Region received $4,000 from the Lakes Region Rotary Club at an awards breakfast held Sept. 10, at the Water Street Cafe in Laconia. The 2019 Lakes Region Rotary Car Show raised over $12,000 to benefit local charities. Pictured from left are Janet Brough, long-time member of the Santa Fund; Mike Robichaud, president of the Lakes Region Rotary; and Elizabeth Brothers and Andrea Condodemetraky, co-chairs of the Santa Fund board. (Courtesy photo)