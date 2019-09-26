LACONIA — The Lakes Region Rotary Club gave out over $12,000 to local charities at an awards breakfast held at the Water Street Cafe on Sept. 10. The club’s 2019 Car Show fundraiser held in July raised the funds, enabling the club to contribute funds to 13 local organizations.
The Lake Region Rotary Foundation selected the Santa Fund of the Greater Lakes Region as the lead charity for the 2019 Car Show, presenting the group with check for $4,000. Additional organizations who received donations are Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, Lakes Region Community Services, Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center, Laconia Educational Endowment Fund, Cereal Heroes of Laconia, Lake Winnipesaukee Association, New Hampshire Visiting Nurse Association, Hands Across the Table, Salvation Army, LRGHealthcare Recovery Clinic, The Cure Starts Now – New Hampshire Chapter, and Rotary International.
The car show welcomed more than 200 vehicles and over 1,000 spectators, the event's largest turnout to date. Sponsor of the car show was Graham and Graham, P.C.
For more information about the Lakes Region Rotary Club, visit www.lakesregionrotary.org.
