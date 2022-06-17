LACONIA — Every year, Laconia Motorcycle Week attracts riders and enthusiasts from all corners of the globe. Some have attended for decades, others, like Skip and Wanda Herring, are here for the first time.
“We've been doing bike weeks wherever we can,” said Skip, as he and his wife Wanda reviewed a map at their table behind the High Octane Saloon. “We've been to Sturgis, a lot of our local events, Ocean City, Maryland, we haven't been to Daytona yet.”
In total, the pair have been to five motorcycle festivals around the United States. The pair live in Pennsylvania, but never got around to attending Laconia Motorcycle Week until this year. Instead of riding up all the way, the Herrings drove up in their R.V. with their bikes in tow.
“We got here not too long ago,” Herring said, adding that they had spent a few nights camped out at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. “We're just getting started.”
