LACONIA — Road construction on Court Street, a heavily traveled connection leading to Belmont, was postponed for Motorcycle Week, but a huge traffic tie-up developed there anyway on Thursday.
Krista Larsen, assistant director of the city Public Works Department, said that to keep the months-long project on schedule, it was decided some power poles could be moved and trees cut down.
The project covers about one-third of a mile on Court Street between Keasor Court and Fair Street.
Traffic was the worst between noon and 2 p.m., with the backup lasting 15 minutes at some points, she said.
“I was out there and saw the traffic backed up around the corner toward the Belmont town line,” Larsen said. “It eased off, and after 2 p.m., it was free-flowing.”
She said that through the summer and early fall workers will be reconstructing Court Street, improving and straightening the road, putting in new traffic signals, sidewalks and crosswalks. Sewers and gas mains will also be replaced.
During construction, one side of the road is typically closed, with workers controlling traffic. There are several stores in the area, including Lakes Region Party & Gift, Maggy D’s Garden Center and Cafe Deja Vu, which remain open.
“I wasn't getting any feedback from drivers, but a couple of the business owners met me on the site and said, ‘This is bad. This is the worst that it's been,’” Larsen said.
