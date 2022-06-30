LACONIA — Hundreds of local business owners, staff and well wishers gathered at the Lakeport Opera House to celebrate the fourth annual Best of the Lakes Region. Two hundred sixty companies won awards across 199 categories.
Guests began to arrive at the Opera House just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Within an hour, the Opera House was full of business owners from all industries. The drone of conversation was nearly deafening before the event’s presenting sponsor, Bank of New Hampshire, took the stage.
“As you know, Best Of the Lakes Region showcases and celebrates businesses, people and places that people in the Lakes Region love most as voted by the Laconia Daily Sun’s 30,000 daily print and e-edition users and readers,” Mike Seymour, executive vice president for Bank of New Hampshire, said as he gave opening remarks onstage. “More than 230,000 votes were cast this year, more than double the amount that it received in the very first year.”
After Seymour’s opening remarks, Laconia Daily Sun publisher and owner Adam Hirshan introduced a new feature to this year’s party: musical guest Eric Grant. After being presented his award for best musical act, Grant took the stage with his electric guitar and opened up with "The Joker" by Steve Miller Band.
Patrons rubbed elbows, laughed, drank and snacked on local cuisine as more classic rock and country music filled the air. Some businesses had won an award each year they’d been nominated. Others were first-timers making their big debut. Standing out amongst the crowd were the down-to-earth, wild-haired operators of Defiant Records, a new bar and record store on Main Street.
“We opened up in August so we’re babies,” said owner Kristin Bastille “We came in silver for best beer collection. I was excited because we’re not even a year old, to place so well. We were up against some heavy hitters. There’s really good people that I felt were more worthy, but I think it was good.”
Another colorful crowd were the owners of Tiki Hut Boats of New Hampshire, Mark Kierstead and “Hulk” Gagnon. Both men were wrapped in loud, pink, tropical-themed shirts, in keeping with their business’s tropical aesthetic. Tiki Hut Boats won best charter.
“We’ve been in business five years,” Kierstead said. “ I think this is our first year [in the contest].”
“Honestly it's a pretty good award,” Gagnon said. “We’ve only been in the lake for five years and this feels like home.”
Gagnon confirmed that this was in fact the company’s first year nominated for Best Of the Lakes Region. Gagnon also emphasized Tiki Hut’s successful growth rate this year. “Last weekend we did 400 people, and the first year in business we did 197,” Gagnon said. “The year before we did a total of 11,000 people and this year we’re way ahead of that.”
In addition to new comers, veteran business operators and Best Of contenders collected repeat awards.
“I didn’t enter the first year, then I got nominated. I’ve won the last three years,” said Wendy Bagley of Optisure Risk Partners, voted best insurance salesperson. “The event was awesome and I love Eric Grant. The food was awesome.”
For a full list of winners, along with a digital copy of the winners magazine, visit laconiadailysun.com.
