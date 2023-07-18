LACONIA — Local Eatery’s Chef Glenn Crawford has been a farm-to-table cook almost his entire life. Growing up on a farm in Massachusetts, and continuing the farming tradition as an adult, he finds pride in being on “both sides” of a dish.

Crawford is in the fourth round of the nationwide “Favorite Chef” competition, put on by chef, author and TV personality Carla Hall. Even though Crawford said he “never thought I’d make it this far,” he is on the cusp of advancing to its quarterfinals.

