LACONIA — Lakes Region Community Services has a 45-year history of providing programs and services to serve vulnerable people in the Lakes Region. Since the closing of the Laconia State School in 1991, the agency has offered people with intellectual and developmental disabilities community-centered supports and services promoting inclusion and improving quality of life.
The nonprofit is a state-designated area agency serving Lakes Region adults with developmental disabilities and acquired brain disorders and their families.
The COVID-19 pandemic presents unique worries for people with intellectual disabilities. “So many of the strategies used to mitigate the crisis fly in the face of the support system that this diverse population has relied on. The call for social-isolation, major disruptions to routines, higher risk for people with compromised health issues, coupled with the need for hands-on everyday self-care, makes this situation incredibly challenging, anxious and dangerous,” said Rebecca Bryant, president and chief executive officer. “At LRCS we are working all hands on deck 24/7 to keep everyone safe. Along with our partners at the state and local level and following CDC guidelines, we are doing our very best to advocate, communicate and update protocols and services addressing the needs and fears of individuals and families, our employees, and the communities we serve.”
To adhere to social distancing, LRCS has either closed or created online alternatives for functions that involve face-to-face meetings and gatherings. While most individuals receiving services live at home, others are supported in independent living arrangements. Those with needs requiring 24/7 care live in LRCS-owned residential homes. Each living arrangement presents a challenge.
“This is a diverse community and there is no one size fits all, but we know that change in routine creates distress for many people with intellectual disabilities and Autism. Those who work or volunteer and are supported by direct support professionals feel the loss of community and don’t understand why their lives have changed. COVID-19 threatens not only their health but their daily independence. As a result, we are seeing behavioral and health issues causing even more stress for vulnerable people and families,” said Wendy Robb, director of LRCS StaffWorks.
DSPs are providing in-home activities and taking individuals outside for activities like walks, hikes, and fishing. “We are doing what we can to alleviate some of the stress and worry. Families are afraid of getting sick and being unable to care for their loved ones," said Robb.
Many who reside in LRCS homes require round-the-clock care, and are older with complex medical conditions that don’t allow their bodies to easily fight infections. Those who are nonverbal are unable to clearly communicate how they are feeling. “People live in close quarters, sharing bathrooms, kitchens, and bedrooms. All require hands-on personal care," said Lisa Clark, director of nursing. "We follow multiple safety protocols, have well trained staff and personal protective equipment. But we can’t avoid direct personal contact as our residents need others help with daily self-care, medication, cleaning, shopping, cooking, and transportation.”
The crisis comes during a workforce shortage for caregivers. The human resources team is striving to keep their workforce employed. DSPs are receiving a $1 per hour pay increase through May 4; new employees are offered a signing bonus, and current employees are eligible for a referral bonus. The HR team is counseling employees to find flexible work arrangements, and DSPs are being cross-trained to avoid furloughs. The employee assistance program has been extended to help with financial strains. The agency has also offered availability of hotel accommodations for employees who have COVID-19 exposure in their homes.
