LACONIA — The closing of schools for at least the next three weeks may have grabbed the headlines, but the effects of heightened efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus is being felt across the entire community.
Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer is worried about the plight of the city’s senior citizens. The head of the Boys & Girls Club is anxious about the ability to operate the facility safely given the guidance from government officials about not allowing crowds. And City Councilor Tony Felch is concerned about the virus being spread at public gathering places like the Community Center.
These concerns and others were raised during an emergency City Council meeting called to discuss the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic will disrupt normal life in the Greater Laconia area.
The hastily arranged session, held in a meeting room at the city’s Central Fire Station, drew about two dozen local municipal government and school officials, and representatives of non-profit groups and the city’s largest health-care provider, who attended via telephone hook-up.
Referring to Gov. Chris Sununu’s order closing schools across the state for at least three weeks, announced moments before, Hosmer said, “The contingency plans or not contingency plans anymore. They’re set in stone.”
As the nearly-90-minute meeting progressed, the growing concern over the spread of the coronavirus was impacting far more than just the city’s 2,000 public school students.
Fire Chief Kirk Beattie, the city’s emergency management director, encouraged the elderly, who are at higher risk, not to go out.
John Beland, the emergency preparedness and response manager for the Partnership for Public Health, said those who are in self-quarantine because of potential exposure or who are choosing to stay in as a precaution should have an emergency plan that includes having someone they can call who can bring them food, medication, or anything else they need.
“I am most concerned about our elderly residents,” Hosmer said. “I want to make sure they get the medication, nourishment, and mental health services they need.”
The Laconia Community Center and the Gilford Youth Center are closed through at least the end of this week. Meanwhile, the Meredith Community Center is closed indefinitely, according to a posting on the town’s website.
Parks and Recreation Director Amy Lovisek said her office has sent the City Council a list of all programs scheduled at the Community Center. She said once the council has reviewed the list a decision would be made whether to close the center for a longer period of time, or whether to allow it to reopen only for certain programs.
Lovisek said all park houses are also closed for the rest of the week. The department is also considering whether to cancel the Easter egg hunt scheduled for April 5.
The Boys & Girls Club will remain open on a day-by-day basis, Executive Director Chris Emond told the meeting.
“My concern is that we will be inundated and may have to limit the size of groups” allowed into the facility at any one time, he said.
Emond stressed that the club would, however, continue its meal program, even if the club is closed to activities.
The Laconia Public Library is closed while it works on a way to create a "limited walk-up window," according to a post on the city's website.
The Gilford Public Library has canceled all its activities for the rest of the month, and is open only so patrons can drop off or take out books.
Special steps are being taken to deal with those with mental health issues.
Maggie Pritchard, executive director of Lakes Region Mental Health Center, said her agency would be identifying students with mental health issues and would use FaceTime to reach out to students who need counseling while schools are closed. She also said arrangements would be made for those students who receive psychotropic drugs at school.
Pritchard said the center was suspending its group therapy meetings until further notice.
Laconia City Hall has taken to asking members of the public to use online services wherever possible for such transactions as renewal of motor vehicle registrations and dog licenses, as well as property tax, and water and sewer bill payments.
“We understand not all transactions can be done online, so if you need to come into our office, please use your best judgment,” a notice issued Monday reads.
Police Chief Matt Canfield said officers will take special precautions in responding to certain calls, but in response to a question by Cheney, he acknowledged the unexpected can happen during police calls, and so it might be impossible for officers to always follow social-distancing guidelines. Canfield emphasized that unlike some departments in other parts of the state, Laconia police will respond to all calls. They will, however, not go to medical aid calls unless their presence is specifically requested.
Lakes Region Community College is on spring break this week except for certain courses in the automotive and nursing programs.
College Vice President Patrick Cate said only a few students will be allowed into those classes in order to maintain good social distancing. He said while the college dorms have not been closed, students were told to take all their belongings with them when they left on vacation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.