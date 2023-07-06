Looney Bin damage

Plastic and plywood cover the damage to The Looney Bin after an accident on Sunday, when a car crashed into the building. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

WEIRS BEACH — No criminal charges are expected to be filed after a collision on Endicott Street North Sunday afternoon propelled a car into The Looney Bin Bar and Grill, according to Police Chief Matt Canfield. Meanwhile, the community is stepping up to help the business reopen its door as quickly as possible.

A car attempting to turn left out of the Funspot parking lot was waved across by one of the drivers in the line of cars that had formed in the turning lane to enter the arcade. The car was struck by a small SUV traveling southbound, redirecting it toward and into the restaurant. Fourteen people inside were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

