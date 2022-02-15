LACONIA — The method for removing trash from the curbside is being considered by the City Council after it heard arguments — pro and con — about switching to so-called automated trash collection.
Councilors were told Monday that the city needs to switch to the more mechanized method whether it wants to or not.
As proposed by the city administration, the current system of curbside collection using a two-person crew would be replaced by a method in which large containers would be mechanically lifted and dumped into collection trucks operated by the driver alone.
As the cost for trash collection continues to go up, the need to make the switchover becomes more urgent, Public Works Director Wes Anderson told the council. Moreover, the city’s current trash hauler — and the only company to bid on providing the service when the current contract runs out — has told the city it will not provide manual collection as part of the next contract.
“This is the way the world is going,” City Manager Scott Myers said. “Our hand is being forced.”
The council tabled the issue after hearing from Myers and Anderson, as well as the public.
Some members of the public who showed up at the meeting told the councilors the city should consider doing its own trash collection in order to keep the service the way it is.
Charlie St. Clair foresaw hardship for many people who would have trouble handling the new receptacles which would be larger than the garbage cans that most people are using now. He also said that the way the new containers will have to be put out on collection day will create problems for many people during the winter when there are snowbanks next to the curb.
Two apartment building owners said the change will mean more headaches for them.
Harry Bean said that he foresees difficulties because tenants will no longer have their own individual trash cans. He said the change will mean increased costs to landlords and more hassles as well.
“It will be a nightmare,” said Sheri Minor, president of DRM Corp. which handles the rentals for more than 200 apartments.
St. Clair said while he understands that a private company like Casella Waste Systems needs to make a profit, the company does not have the city’s best interest at heart.
“I trust the city. But I don’t trust big corporations,” he said.
St. Clair said the city should think seriously of having the city itself handle garbage collection.
Myers, however, said that would be a bad idea because the city would then be taking on additional burdens and risks, including hiring of additional workers, and having to cope with a greater risk of on-the-job accidents.
Mayor Andrew Hosmer agreed, saying: “If the city took it on we’d face the same costs as the private hauler.”
The city’s trash collection contract with Casella expires at the end of September.
Anderson estimated the cost for trash and recyclable collection for the coming year using the automated system would be about $880,000, while if the city were to continue the manual method would put the cost at about $1.3 million.
Anderson has said he hopes the council will make a decision by next month at the latest. If the decision is to go with automated pickup it will take the hauling company a minimum of a year because it would need to take delivery of the new vehicles.
