Citizens for Belknap, a bipartisan political action committee known for its “Reasonable, not Radical” campaign and roadside signs, claimed victory in Tuesday's GOP primary races in Gilford and Belmont, where voters rejected candidates they identified as extremists, Libertarians, Free Staters or their sympathizers.

State Rep. Norman Silber, the lowest vote getter in a lineup of seven vying for four slots to represent Republican voters in Gilford, Gilmanton and Laconia Ward 2, will not be on the November ballot. Nor will Reps. Glen Aldrich or Gregg Hough in that race, or Mike Sylvia of Belmont – GOP incumbents that Citizens for Belknap did not endorse in its voting guide that ran online, in an advertisement in The Laconia Daily Sun, and distributed outside the polls on Tuesday.

