Gunstock slopes

Six candidates have applied for two open appointments on the Gunstock Area Commission. The Belknap County Delegation is slated to make those appointments at a meeting Wednesday night. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun file photo)

GILFORD — It has been nearly five months since two seats on the Gunstock Area Commission were vacated by former Chair Peter Ness and former Vice Chair David Strang, and more than two months since midterm elections saw a 50% turnover on the Belknap County Delegation. At a meeting Wednesday night, the delegation is slated to finally fill those two seats, bringing a sense of closure to the yearslong saga embattling Gunstock Mountain Resort’s governance and allowing the area to formally start a new chapter.

According to applications submitted to the county, six candidates, both returning and new, have put their hat in the ring for those two appointments. One is a temporary appointment, finishing out the term of Ness, that ends in 2024. The other is a full five-year term ending in 2027. During early chapters of the tension that eventually erupted this summer, critics accused the past delegation of appointing political allies with dubious qualifications. Questions about what makes a good commissioner — what kind of experience is useful, and what kind of personal or political associations are not — have swirled since.

