BELMONT — The town has hired Deborah Black as assistant fire chief for the Belmont Fire Department.
Black has experience in fire and EMS service dating back to 1992, and has certificates as Fire Inspector I and II, Fire Instructor I, Fire Officer I and II, and her paramedic license, among others.
She is scheduled to start in her new job on Monday, Jan. 6.
