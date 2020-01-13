BELMONT — The Community Action Program of Belknap and Merrimack Counties plans to close its Belmont Senior Center, a move that has upset some participants.
Jeanne Agri, chief executive officer for the program, said Monday the center on the second floor of the Belmont Mill will be closed at the end of this month because of a lack of participation.
Transportation is available for participants to go to other senior centers in Laconia, Tilton and Franklin.
“It is unfortunate, but enrollment has been declining over the last few years,” she said. “We serve four to six participants.
“While we recognize there will be a transition for these participants, we’re in a position where we have alternative services for Belmont — community dining, Meals on Wheels, rural transportation services. We’re not leaving them in the lurch.
“It became an economic issue. It’s not something we would do without looking at enrollment numbers.”
Susan Roache, 70, said she started going to the center when her husband died.
“Next week it will be four years since he passed,” she said. “I never would have made it without those people at the senior center. They became my family and they were my support unit.”
She disputed Agri’s participation numbers.
Lunch is served three days a week.
Roache said up to 20 people participate on some days. Occasionally, participation may dip to six to eight people.
“Within the last two years, we've lost eight or nine people because of deaths,” Roache said. “Still, to do what they are doing on such a short notice, especially in the winter, is not very nice.”
Roache said many of those who use the center will not go elsewhere.
“This is where we like to be,” she said. “We've made friendships.”
“I’m not going to Tilton or Laconia, and several others feel the same way. We just lost a gentleman who was very active in the senior center. He’d be rolling over in his grave, that’s how important it was to him.”
She said the center opened in 1996.
“This place means so much to so many people,” Roache said. “I don’t think they realize what they’ve done to the well-being of people. Elderly people do not like change.”
The Community Action Program is to hold a meeting at the center at 11:30 a.m. today to discuss the closure.
The Community Action Program describes itself on its website as a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing assistance for the reduction of poverty, the revitalization of low-income communities, and the empowerment of low-income families and individuals to become fully self-sufficient.
“More than 70 programs are available to individuals and families of all ages throughout the two counties,” the description states. “We offer services in the areas of child development, health and nutrition, energy assistance, job development, housing, transportation and services to help seniors maintain an independent healthy lifestyle.”
