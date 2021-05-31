The top 10 students in the Belmont High School Class of 2021 seem to have a favorite word that comes up often in conversation – "passion."
It ricochets between then during a group discussion, but even if none of them ever used the word it's not hard to hear that it's a trait the class members have in common – and abundance.
They also have something else.
"Talking about big challenges, they've really done that for a year and a half now, and they've been able to overcome it,” said Belmont High School Principal Matt Finch, referring to the coronavirus pandemic that turned school life, among others, upside down. “Every one of these kids are resilient.”
Belmont doesn't rank its top 10 students. Rather, it names a valedictorian and salutatorian and the rest are listed alphabetically.
Chloe Jackson
The class valedictorian will be attending Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington, where psychology is a possible area of study.
Jackson said her biggest takeaway from high school was “just to be a good person. I would like to think I walked into high school a decent person, and I just feel with all the teachers and the students, it makes me want to do better and be there for people and be a good human. That was really stressed by the art teacher (Joe Cilley), and I took it to heart.”
Case in point, she was co-captain of a student-led team that raised money for the Greater Lakes Region Children's Auction as part of the “It's For The Kids Community Challenge.”
She was named the most artistic member of the senior class, and was touched when her art teacher gave her a book that his art teacher had given to him. “I most likely cried,” she said.
She also worked with a past student and art teacher to create B3 Designs, “in which we designed patches to produce on hats to sell to raise money for an artist in residency.”
Among her other activities, the National Honor Society member ran indoor and outdoor track and cross country for the Red Raiders. It's a memory from her freshman cross country season that is another of her favorites: “Right after the first meet it really showed me how close everybody was. It was really nice to have that. It showed me that even if I had a hard time keeping track of all my classes, I would still have the team to fall back on. That was very reassuring.”
Micah Edgren
The class salutatorian ran track, indoor track and cross country and was student council secretary and a member of the National Honor Society.
He plans to attend Lakes Region Community College.
His biggest takeaway from high school, he said, is “to try new things . . . go out of your comfort zone.”
As an example, he pointed to his role with the student council.
“I never imagined myself in a position of leadership. That's something I never would have thought I would do.”
He's excited for the opportunities ahead, but also grateful for the past four years. “Obviously this high school has given us a lot of opportunities to find out what we're passionate about, but I know there's so much more.”
One of his favorite memories is feeling “an overwhelming sense of welcomeness and being a part of something my freshmen year really helped me get through high school, and being introduced to Winter Carnival and seeing how passionate everybody was about (representing) their grade and the school.
“I really want to express how much high school has helped me come out of my shell,” he said.
Kelly Allen
Allen will attend University of New Hampshire to study nursing. “I'm hoping to either be a pediatric oncology nurse or labor and delivery.”
She managed the girls varsity soccer team, played varsity softball and unified basketball and was a member of the Student Athlete Leadership Team. The National Honor Society member said her biggest takeaways from high school are to “cherish your time because it goes by pretty quick...Be kind to everyone because you want them to be kind to you...Don't be afraid to fail (but not a class). Strive to get your goals and don't let something hold you back.”
She is well respected as the class photographer and took the school's sports photos – and photography is a hobby she hopes to continue throughout her life.
One of her favorite memories, she said, was “coming in freshman year and seeing how everybody comes together for Winter Carnival to really get their grade on top. It shows how much everybody cares and made me want to be involved more.”
Deanna Bourque
A captain of the soccer team who was also on the lacrosse and track teams, Bourque plans to study nursing at James Madison University in Virginia. She was a member of the National Honor Society, a member of the state Student Athletic Leadership Team and president of Future Business Leaders of America and Best Buddies. She also worked with children at an art camp for several summers, which she said influenced her career choice. “I'm going to be a successful pediatric nurse who works in a big hospital and takes vacations to Hawaii and other beach areas in the winters. And maybe I'll be a soccer mom.”
However it works out, she'll have lots of dogs, she said.
The biggest lessons she learned in high school were to “stay positive and optimistic and to be kind.”
She recalls being “terrified” when she transferred to Belmont for her sophomore year, and one of her favorite memories was the reception she received on the first day of soccer practice. “One of the upperclassmen came running over to me and threw her arms around me and made me feel welcome. That's something that I'll always remember. Being treated like I was already part of the team.”
Olivia Bowser
Bowser plans to study psychology at Union College in New York. “No matter where I am in life career-wise or family-wise, I know I want to be helping people,” she said.
She got a head start on that goal in high school through her involvement with Project CONNECT suicide prevention, and Students Against Deadly Decisions. She also served on the student council and played in the band.
Her biggest takeaway from high school, she said, is that “hard times are a part of life. You have to stick through it, even if things aren't looking good.”
She cited her older brother's influence with helping her, and said she was inspired when she saw him get a science department medal after once struggling.
One of the things she's most looking forward to, she said, is “having a choice of classes and getting to study things I'm passionate about.”
Aurora Couto
She was captain of the cross country, indoor and outdoor track teams and plans to run cross country at Keene State College. She said she was “hating science” when she entered high school. “And here I am about to be a chem major, because I had Mr. (Scott) Clark, specifically, who showed me why I should really love science. And all the science teachers here are amazing and they show you why you should love it.”
She also fondly remembers the reception she received when she went out for cross country as a freshman. “The upperclassmen bring you in and it just completely changed my perspective on everything. I was so scared to come to the high school and we start practice like two weeks before school. I came into school not even nervous anymore. It completely changed the next four years for me.”
She also loves to sing, and was a member of the chorus.
Eamon Kelley
The class vice president, National Honor Society member and captain of the golf team remembers shooting a score of 129 for nine holes as a freshman. It's probably untouchable as the worst score in school history, he said, but it was a starting point and holds a lesson for what happens in high school.
“There's a lot that changes over those four years. Being in the environment that has people here to support us is a feeling that is just so hard to find words to describe. People care for us. That's a common theme.”
And that caring nurtures student progress, whether it's academic, extracurricular or social, he said. In his case, by his senior year he shot a personal best 41 for nine holes.
He said his biggest takeaway was “to stay present, then to push yourself for what you want.”
A self-described tech geek who built his own computer, he'll be attending Southern New Hampshire University and hopes one day to see his name in the credits of a Marvel or Star Wars franchise film.
Madison Lima
A member of the soccer, softball and track teams, she plans to attend New Hampshire Technical Institute in Concord for general studies, then become an emergency room nurse. That would make her the third member of her family to take up that calling.
She also belonged to the National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America and student council.
Her biggest takeaway from high school, she said, is “to not plan out your future entirely.
“A lot of mandatory classes help you gear toward your own career in life, and doing those extra classes, those extracurriculars, will help you decide.”
One of her favorite memories was the way the upperclassmen embraced her as a teammate and showed her how to be committed to her athletic pursuits. “Those upperclassmen – the sophomores, juniors, seniors – really showed me how to be part of this town and how to be very spiritual about sports.”
She also calls herself a bit of a geek who built her own computer after picking up video games as a hobby. “That was in eighth grade and it's lasted very long and I love it.”
Stella La Vallee
She'll start classes at the University of Vermont in January with plans to study environmental science.
La Vallee played in the band, was president of the French Club and French Honor Society and a member of the National Honor Society, student council and math team. One of her most memorable high school experiences was traveling to France for two weeks as the youngest member of the excursion, where she made new friends and was immersed in the French culture.
Another favorite memory is traveling on the band bus after winter parades. The parades weren't that much fun, she said, but “the band bus is just so much fun. The connectedness that you get out of band is very important to me, and memorable.”
Her big takeaway from high school is “not to take things for granted,” she said, because she missed labs and other hands-on activities that were taken away by the pandemic.
She's not going to school for music, but it's one of her hobbies and estimates she plays “10 or 11 instruments.”
She is looking forward to studying in Australia and plans to eventually live abroad.
Kara Stephens
She played softball and unified basketball and was in the National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society.
Stephens also ran track her freshman year, which provided an enduring memory. “Everybody was really welcoming and whether I was good or not, they still were happy to have me.”
Her big lesson from high school, she said, is “set goals for yourself that you're passionate about and do the hard work to achieve them.”
One of those passions is hunting with her family, and another is nursing, which she'll study at Husson University in Maine. She is looking forward to “making new friendships and stepping outside my comfort zone.” Once she's a nurse, she plans to work in a neonatal intensive care unit — a choice that has deep personal significance. “I was born at 26 weeks, so I kind of want to help families like they helped mine during that time.”
