LACONIA — After last year’s anti-climatic graduation season, school officials are going to great lengths to organize end-of-year activities this spring that hopefully will capture, at least to a limited degree, the magic of those moments and define one of life’s biggest turning points.
Events like proms and graduations will be similar, but not the same. COVID is lifting, but it isn’t gone.
Using the federal and state guidelines as starting points Laconia and Gilford high schools have come up with plans that they feel strike the right balance between a celebration to remember at a time when restraint is still the watchword. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
The senior rites of passage begin this Saturday when Laconia High School holds its senior prom starting at 6 p.m.
But unlike past years when the event has been held either in a banquet hall or hotel function room, this year’s event will take place outdoors — on the school’s main athletic field. Three tents have been erected where graduates and their dates will eat, followed by dancing.
Prom-goers will sit at tables for two that are spaced apart. There will be no slow dancing, given the close contact they foster.
If the weather is really bad, there are contingency plans to move the event inside, according to Principal Robert Bennett.
“We can have a safe, welcoming, and enjoyable event in a safe manner,” he said. “The kids are excited that some of these things are happening,” he added. “And they realize they have to make some small sacrifices.”
Plans are still being worked out on what the prom at Belmont High School will look like, Principal Matthew Finch said earlier this week.
Inter-Lakes High School in Meredith will be holding a “Prom(like) Experience,” on the late afternoon and evening of June 5 at the Sandwich Fairgrounds.
Gilford High School’s prom will take place on May 14 from 7 to 10 p.m. The event will be held inside and students will be divided into three groups — one in the high school gym, another in the cafeteria, and the third in the middle school gym next door. There will be about 45 students in each group.
As at Laconia High School, only fast dancing will be allowed at the Gilford prom. And masks will be required except when promgoers are eating or drinking.
“There will be fun, upbeat music which will allow for students to social-distance.” school Principal Anthony Sperazzo explained.
“We want to provide as much normalcy as possible for these students,” he added.
Both proms will include the traditional grand march when parents and other family members will have the opportunity to take pictures of the students dressed to the nines. Both events will also be livestreamed.
Graduation ceremonies next month will likely be less restrictive than last year.
Gilford High School held its 2020 commencement as a drive-in event at the base of Gunstock, with graduates and their families attending from their cars. This year the commencement will return to its pre-COVID venue, Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.
“It will be mostly a traditional ceremony,” Sperazzo said of the June 11 event which will begin at 5 p.m.
The principal expected that there will be no need to limit the number of guests each of the approximately 120 seniors can invite.
“The attendance cap at the pavilion is 2,000, and usually there are 1,000 to 1,200 who attend the ceremony,” Sperazzo noted.
Like the prom, the commencement will also be livestreamed.
Graduation for seniors at Inter-Lakes High School in Meredith is also scheduled to take place on June 12 at 10 a.m. on the school campus. In the event of rain the ceremony will take place on June 13.
Laconia High School graduation has been set for June 11 at 6:30 p.m. As usual the ceremony will take place at the Bank of New Hampshire Stadium — the school’s main athletic field. How many guests each of the expected 115 graduates will be allowed to have will depend on whatever the COVID guidance is in place closer to the event.
In the event of rain on Friday, June 11, the Laconia graduation will be held on June 12 at a time to be determined, Bennett said.
Belmont High School has also scheduled its graduation for Friday, June 11. The ceremony will take place on the school’s lower soccer field. Each of the approximately 90 graduates will be limited to three guests, according to Finch. Livestreaming will allow others to watch the program remotely.
Other end of year events that have been scheduled:
Laconia High School — Awards Night, June 9.
Gilford High School — Senior Awards Night, June 10.
Inter-Lakes High School — Prerecorded Scholarship Night will be released on June 2 at 6 p.m.
All school principals said the dedication of school staff members and students leaders has been key to putting these events together.
“We’ve been flexible, and compassionate, and we’ve all just persevered,” Sperazzo said.
