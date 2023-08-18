LACONIA — Bob Champlin remembers well the first meeting he had with John Walker and Rev. Paula Gile over 10 years ago, when they first introduced the idea of a summer food delivery program. More than half of the city’s students qualified for free or reduced school meals, which was a strong indication help was needed through the summer, but Champlin, who was superintendent of schools at the time, immediately had doubts.

“It’s not going to be sustainable, how are you going to get the food? I had just met these people and they wanted to take over the food service for the whole district in the summer,” Champlin recalled. The next time they met, Walker and Gile had a fully-fledged business plan, including a map of delivery routes that could service all neighborhoods in the city, and he knew they were serious.

