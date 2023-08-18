LACONIA — While Got Lunch! programs are aimed at school-age children, there are services for adults, too. Hands Across the Table offers a free, hot meal every Wednesday evening, and it’s intended for those who have trouble affording a healthy meal, as well as those who would benefit from the experience of sharing a meal with others.

Debbie Frawley Drake, board member for the organization, said meals had to be canceled during the pandemic, but are now back as always — with the exception of next week, as the facility they use will be closed for a floor resurfacing. The meals will return on Wednesday, Aug. 30, and will continue every Wednesday thereafter. The doors open at 4:30 p.m., and dinner is served at 5. Hands Across the Table serves meals at the St. Andre Bessette Parish Hall at 31 Gilford Ave.

