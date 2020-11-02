LACONIA — As the number of COVID-positive cases across the state surge, those on the front lines in the Lakes Region say the increase in cases has not been as startling locally, but stress they are prepared should the situation turn more serious in the coming weeks.
New COVID-19 infections in the state surged Saturday to 205, the most reported in a single day in New Hampshire since the pandemic began. The number of new cases reported Sunday was 133, according to state health officials.
Meanwhile, the total number of active cases in Belknap County stands at 42, with 14 of them in Laconia, and 10 in Alton. All other communities in the county have between one and four active cases, according to statistics available Monday from the state Department of Health and Human Services.
“Though there is an increase in community spread, there's been no increase in admissions," Sandra Van Gundy, director of quality and patient safety for LRGHealthcare in Laconia said Monday.
The state recently increased the community spread level for Belknap County from minimal to moderate.
The overall level of community transmission is defined using three metrics: New cases per 100,000 people over 14 days, new hospitalizations per 100,000 people over 14 days; and seven-day nasal swab test positivity rate.
With the latest upswing in the number of cases, there is one significant difference from the initial surge last spring.
"The age demographic is much wider,” Van Gundy pointed out.
Indeed, 52 of the new COVID cases statewide — or 15 percent — were in people under the age of 18, according to state health officials.
Testing is now more widely available, Van Gundy said. Those who have a primary care provider can arrange to get a drive-in rapid test through that practitioner’s office. People who do not already have a primary provider can set one up by calling 603-934-8909. In addition, those without a PCP can go to the Clear Choice MD clinic opposite the Belknap Mall for a test.
The wider availability of the rapid antigen tests is a factor in the greater number of COVID cases being reported across the state.
Cass Walker, LRGHealthcare’s vice president for administrative and support services, said the hospital has also increased the level of COVID testing for patients about to undergo surgery.
Laconia Fire Chief Kirk Beattie said ambulance crews have lately begun seeing more “generally sick” people with the types of symptoms associated with COVID than over the summer, but said he could not say whether that was due to COVID or not.
Van Gundy said that while the traffic at Lakes Region General Hospital’s emergency room has increased “a bit” recently, they have not seen an increase in hospital admissions.
Hospital officials are concerned that the hospital could face a double challenge in the coming weeks as it deals with cases of the regular flu on top of COVID cases.
Van Gundy said that is why it is even more important this year for people to get a flu vaccine.
“The flu vaccine will help to reduce hospital admissions,” she said.
Health care experts are currently most worried about a confluence this winter of a flu epidemic and a still-raging COVID-19 pandemic, which could easily overwhelm the medical care system and create a shortage of hospital beds and personal protective equipment.
There is an ample supply of the regular flu vaccine, according to Jamie LaRoche, LRGHealthcare’s director of provider network operations. However, the high-dose vaccine for people age 65 or older is in short supply, both locally and nationally, she said.
While LRGH continues to pay close attention to the evolving COVID-19 situation, Van Gundy stressed that the hospital‘s preventive services and other operations are available just as they have been in the past.
“We are open for business as usual, but poised for what is to come,” she said.
Because of the increase in community transmission doctors and other healthcare workers when interacting with patients — either in the hospital or an office setting — will be wearing goggles or some other form of protective eyewear as an additional protective measure, Andrea Harper, LRGHealthcare’s infection control manager, said.
Walker said there is concern that some people may be developing so-called COVID fatigue and letting their guard down in terms of practicing standard COVID precautions, such as social distancing, frequent hand-washing and wearing face masks when out in crowds or in enclosed spaces.
“We need to constantly remind people to be vigilant,” she said. But it is a balancing act, she continued. “We don’t want people to be afraid to get the care they need.”
But Beattie said it is his sense that people are “still being very vigilant about being very cautious.”
