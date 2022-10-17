Audit Committee

The results of the Gunstock Audit will be discussed at this Wednesday's meeting, but questions regarding the Audit Committee's lack of transparency in meeting notices and minutes have been raised. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun illustration)

GILFORD — As the Gunstock Mountain Resort audit findings, after some delay, become public — according to the posted agenda of the Gunstock Area Committee’s Wednesday meeting — questions remain about the now-disbanded Audit Committee and its relationship with public access.

The Audit Subcommittee of the Gunstock Area Commission was founded on transparency. However, it failed to comply with public notice and access laws around meetings, as evidenced by documents The Daily Sun received as part of Right to Know requests.

Rep. Barbara Comtois: Let’s talk Gunstock: Delegation didn't drop the ball

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.