In light of what seems to be a disconnect about what is happening with Gunstock, let’s try for some fact based-clarity.
1. We can all agree that Gunstock is a county owned asset.
2. We can all agree that Gunstock, our beloved, county-owned asset, is a benefit to all the communities of Belknap County.
3. One fact that many might not be aware of is the mountain cannot be sold by the Belknap County Delegation or the Belknap County Commissioners. There is an enabling statute from 1959 that is clear on this point.
4. The 1959 enabling statute formed the Gunstock Area Commission of which there should be five members. The Belknap County Commissioners relegated their duties to the GAC with the enabling statute.
5. Under normal circumstances, each delegation has the duty to appoint two commissioners in an open process in full purview of the public, one each year.
Now that we’ve established and clarified the basic facts, let’s fast forward to today. It has been an unusual year, with lots of discussion that somehow the delegation wanted to “sell or privatize” Gunstock. Nothing could be further from the truth. This narrative came about by a group of people called “Friends of Gunstock”, who from the very beginning, wanted to bully the delegation into appointing only those whom the now former commissioners wanted on the commission.
During meeting discussions, one of the former commissioners was asked (after having served a five year term) which “cost centers” (departments/events) were profitable. This commissioner stated he “did not think it was of important”, and in good faith, I personally could not vote for this commissioner for another five-year term. Don’t you think a commissioner who had already served five years should know which aspects of the mountain are profitable and which are not? Wasn’t this commissioner appointed to be a steward of our beloved mountain and to make sure it would benefit the county taxpayers?
In answer to this, the appointment of Commissioner Jade Wood was made, through the annual process. It was clearly obvious Commissioner Gary Kiedaisch would have none of this. At the first few Gunstock meetings with Commissioner Wood, his tone with her was surprisingly dismissive. As a member of the delegation, I was appalled by his treatment of her, but Commissioner Wood held her own and persevered.
Now we come to the true boondoggle where propaganda began flowing. This is that the delegation wanted to sell or privatize Gunstock. Remember now, this is absolutely untrue but those who wanted that propaganda out there persisted in spreading this misinformation. Commissioner Brian Gallagher resigned in January 2022, leaving a vacancy. The normal process commenced to fill this vacancy, and three applicants submitted their resumes. The local newspaper was full of articles telling us which person we had to put on the commission, supporting only Commissioner Kiedaisch’s choice for this opening.
Now, I don’t know about you, but I do not like to be bullied. I was not elected to cave to bullies, but to be thoughtful and introspective, serving my constituents. After interviewing all candidates, the delegation elected Dr. Strang to fill this vacancy. We erroneously thought it would be for a five-year term, but it came to light that when a commissioner resigns, we can only fill the position for the remaining term. Therefore, Dr. Strang’s commission term will be up in November of this year.
Due to this revelation, it was brought to our attention Commissioner Rusty McLear had previously been appointed to fill out a previous commissioner’s term, but that term expired about 16 months prior, so another appointment needed to be made. Again, we had three candidates and Doug Lambert was elected to fill that vacancy. Commissioner McLear chose not seek another appointment.
So, here we are. The new commissioners were asking important questions and it was crystal clear the current management did not like this at all. Despite management’s less than informative responses, the new commissioners understood they had the ultimate responsibility of overseeing the mountain for Belknap County taxpayers. Frankly, I was amazed that the management was so upset when an Audit Committee was formed. Apparently, this practice of having no oversight has been going on for several years. No one was looking out for the taxpayers.
In answer to this, the management decided to resign, leaving Gunstock and Belknap County high and dry. Management was clearly not interested in being accountable to the taxpayers. Political theater aside, their “mass exodus” was nothing short of disrespectful toward Belknap County citizens. It was totally unnecessary, and obviously a pre-planned and well-thought out political strategy.
As a member of the very first Audit Committee at Gunstock, it is my duty to performa due diligence and make sure the taxpayers of Belknap County are being represented in the best light. It was not the delegation who dropped the ball here.
Hopefully this summary is enlightening to all. The residents of Belknap County deserve to know all the facts, and not slanted misinformation that paints a picture that is not real or true.
•••
Barbara Comtois represents Belknap County District 7 in Barnstead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.