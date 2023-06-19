Sunday crowd

A large crowd walks through the Weirs during the final day of the 100th Laconia Motorcycle Week on Sunday. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — The 100th chapter of Laconia Motorcycle Week officially entered the history books Sunday. With the end of the milestone rally, organizers and city officials heralded the energy it sparked, the new and repeat attendees it turned out, and excitement that comes with sharing the “City on the Lakes” with visiting motorcycle enthusiasts.

“It was really a banner week,” said Deputy Director Jennifer Anderson. “The positive energy was palpable to me. People were just so excited to be part of the 100th.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.