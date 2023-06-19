Emergency team

Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield, left, confers with members of the Laconia police and fire departments following a fatal motorcycle crash Monday on North Main Street. (Gary Geoffroy photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)

LACONIA  — A motorcyclist died in a head-on collision with an SUV on North Main Street around noon Monday, according to police.

Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield said two motorcyclists were traveling side by side when the inside rider appeared to abruptly veer across the centerline, striking a full-size Chevy Suburban belonging to Mr. C’s Taxi Service, which carried no passengers. The motorcycle operator died at the scene and the automobile driver and other motorcyclist were uninjured, Canfield said. He was wearing a helmet, according to police.

