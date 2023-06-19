Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield, left, confers with members of the Laconia police and fire departments following a fatal motorcycle crash Monday on North Main Street. (Gary Geoffroy photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)
LACONIA — A motorcyclist died in a head-on collision with an SUV on North Main Street around noon Monday, according to police.
Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield said two motorcyclists were traveling side by side when the inside rider appeared to abruptly veer across the centerline, striking a full-size Chevy Suburban belonging to Mr. C’s Taxi Service, which carried no passengers. The motorcycle operator died at the scene and the automobile driver and other motorcyclist were uninjured, Canfield said. He was wearing a helmet, according to police.
The motorcycles were traveling southbound, Canfield said, and the crash occurred around the Busiel Street intersection near Opechee Park. North Main Street remained closed Monday afternoon as accident reconstruction crews worked at the scene.
“We don’t have any reason to believe speed or alcohol were factors, but we’re certainly including that in our investigation,” Canfield said.
The chief declined to share details about the driver until the family could be notified. Photos from the scene show a Connecticut license plate on the motorcycle.
There were no crash fatalities that happened officially during Laconia Motorcycle Week, but two pedestrians struck by a motorcycle in a hit-and-run leaving High Octane Saloon around bar-close early Friday morning remain in serious condition. Police are looking for the driver of a blue Harley-Davidson Sportster with a bright yellow helmet. The first half of the week also saw two serious, but non-fatal, collisions.
