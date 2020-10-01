LACONIA — Jean Cox painted the finishing touches on a black and purple spider web on the window of her Art Escape business Thursday below an orange and yellow hand-lettered “TREAT YOURSELF” and a drawing of a large candy corn.
In the window case were ceramic pumpkins, a witch's hat and skulls of various sizes.
She’s not letting a pandemic get in the way of celebrating Halloween and is urging others to do likewise.
“Life is too short,” she said. “Any excuse you can come up with to celebrate, you should take it. Hang fake spider webs, hug your kids and dance in the living room.
“It’s been a long year. Kids have to have something to look forward to, even if there is no knocking on doors this year.”
Cox will bring her artistic talent to a “trunk or treat” event in the parking lot at the old Lakeport Freight Depot from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 31. There are 50 slots for people to bring their cars, decorate their trunks and hand out candy in a free, socially distanced event.
Kevin Eastwood, president of the Lakeport Community Association, is the organizer of the event. He said he hasn’t been much for Halloween after his kids grew up, or for costumes (he’ll go as a computer repairman, which is actually his profession).
“But these are strange times and I wanted to do something for the kids to restore a little bit of normalcy,” he said.
Holly Welch, manager of Lakes Region Party & Gift, has the costumes, scarfs, balloons, spiders and bats to make the holiday come alive.
“It’s going to be a fun time with the holidays coming,” she said. “I don’t know what Christmas is going to be like, but let’s celebrate Halloween.”
People need to be somewhat creative this year because the traditional way of celebrating may not work in a time of COVID-19.
In Gilford, Belknap Mountain Road is usually closed off to traffic so that trick or treaters can travel freely. The neighborhood typically goes all-in for the holiday and the Parks & Recreation Department holds a parade as well.
There will be no parade or road closure this year.
“To comply with CDC guidelines due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and avoid the high risk potential of spreading the coronavirus, it is with deep regret and sadness, the Gilford Board of Selectmen voted to cancel some Halloween events this year,” Town Administrator Scott Dunn said in a news release.
“Gilford public safety officials suggest that the exchange of candy and get-togethers for costume displays be limited to small family gatherings with social distancing and cloth masks.”
In Meredith, a “Family Halloween Bash” at the community center with treats, dancing and costumes has been cancelled.
Town Manager Phil Warren said the town does not regulate Halloween-related activities, but does suggest trick-or-treat precautions such as face coverings, frequent hand sanitizing, social distancing and candy distribution well outside the home rather than in the doorway.
“Monitor the area where candy is spread out (i.e. table, chair, stairs, etc.) so that trick-or-treaters can each take a piece with sanitization occurring as the area is restocked, or individually prepare packages/candies, rather than provide a big bowl that trick or treaters reach into,” he said. “Those handing out candy should use a disinfectant to routinely sanitize commonly touched surfaces (e.g. doorbells, candy bowls, etc.).
“Please note that town buildings will not be handing candy out on Halloween this year.”
In Laconia, there will be one-way, outside trick or treating at Opechee Park on Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., hosted by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Participants will register upon arriving, and controls will be in place to keep both trick-or-treaters and those giving out candy socially distanced. Treats will be individually bagged and there will be costume judging. Masks are strongly encouraged for all participants and hand sanitizer will be available.
“There will also be an opportunity available for those who prefer a more ‘traditional’ Halloween,” a city news release states. “ From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 31, households that wish to give out candy are asked to leave an outside light on during those hours.
“Trick-or-treaters should only stop at those houses where an outside light is on.
“The CDC recommends that those giving out candy set up a table outside, perhaps in their driveways, to place candy on rather than handing it out and greeting trick-or-treaters at the door as is typically done. Mask wearing is encouraged by all participants, whether giving or getting candy.”
In Belmont, the selectboard is to consider Halloween guidance at its meeting on Monday.
More information on registering a vehicle for the Trunk and Treat event in Lakeport may be obtained by emailing Kevin Eastwood at kevinlca@outlook.com
