GILFORD — Several new teams have joined a new fundraising effort, “It’s For the Kids Community Challenge,” that supports the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction. The challenge evolved from Pub Mania, a fundraising effort sponsored by Patrick’s Pub & Eatery for just over a decade.
CruCon Cruise Outlet, Guiseppe’s Pizzeria & Ristorante, Southern Wine & Spirits, T-BONES & Cactus Jack’s, Melcher & Prescott Insurance, and Taylor Community are among the first new teams joining the Community Challenge. Each team is challenged to raise $250 by Friday, Dec. 10.
The new participants include a team sponsored by Janice Beetle Books, a company run by Janice Beetle, sister to Patrick’s Pub & Eatery owners Allan and Jeff Beetle.
“While I have ties to the Lakes Region that date back to my birth, I have not been active in the community until recently,” Janice Beetle said, who said she has volunteered for the Children’s Auction for several years, writing blogs, doing media outreach and serving on the Communications Committee. “Since I now own a home in the area, I am very excited to get behind this challenge."
The Community Challenge will look different from the 24-hour Pub Mania marathon, but the goal is the same. Teams will support the efforts of the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, funding programs year-round that provide essentials for local children.
The challenge will end with Closing Ceremonies to celebrate the teams' fundraising efforts in downtown Laconia on Thursday, Dec. 10, at 4 p.m.
One fundraising opportunity open to all teams is the virtual Pub Mania Shuffle, running Wednesdays through October. Donate $10 to any team and enjoy a walk, run, hike or bike at a location of your choosing, then log into the Zoom raffle at 7 p.m. for fun and prizes. Entries also earn a chance at the grand prize raffle for one of five, $50 Patrick's gift certificates, to be awarded on Wednesday, Oct. 28, the last shuffle date.
Allan Beetle, chair of the It’s for the Kids Community Challenge, said any business, organization, or group of friends interested in forming a fundraising team can contact him at abeetle@metrocast.net or info@childrensauction.com, or visit childrensauction.com/challenge for more information.
“Like Pub Mania, this is all about having fun and making a difference on behalf of the kids in our community,” said Beetle. “The Shuffle is a unique way to be part of the excitement of trying to beat our goal of $355,453 which we raised last year. Shufflers can create their own fundraising page with any of the existing teams, or choose to donate to the team and person of their choice.”
